Why don’t they take that energy and collaborate: Gemini Major baffled by diss tracks

Rapper and producer Gemini Major is not moved by the surge in diss tracks that have kept Mzansi entertained and pitted rappers against each other for the past two weeks.
The "online cypher" was started by Big Zulu, with some of his counterparts unable to stop themselves from reacting.
Gemini was a guest on the Everything South African Music podcast, on which he said: “Just make music. If you guys want to make hip hop so much more exciting, how about you collaborate.
“Wouldn't you want to see Big Zulu, Cassper, K.O and Kwesta on it same f*cking record? If you are curious on how that’s going to happen, why don’t [you] take that energy and put it in there, compete there, rather than wasting your time."
Big Zulu started the diss track era with a song titled 150 Bars, taking aim at Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Stogie T, Nasty C, K.O and Nota Baloyi.
Image: Instagram/Gemini Major
On his timeline, AKA said he had no interest in hip hop squabbles.
“I’m just focused on making the best music I can for the Megacy. I’ve spent a lot of time on beef and all types of nonsense over the past few years. I will most definitely be sitting this one out.”
However, on Twitter he weighed in on Big Zulu's bars on the track, saying they did not constitute hip hop.
“You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end. That’s not hip hop.”
“There is no such thing as an ubuntu diss track.”
