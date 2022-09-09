Not only did Cassper Nyovest have the time of his life recently when chilling with American stars, he has shared “inner circle” chats that are sure to get Mzansi excited if true.
It's been a few days since the rapper came back after his AmaFest performance in the UK, and he has not stopped sharing about his moments with American comedians, rappers and musicians.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Thursday, he said he was given a message to let Mzansi know a big show was coming to our shores soon.
“Dave Chappelle sent me some pictures last night, pictures from the legendary night I spoke of. He also said I should let y'all know they are coming to Africa with a tour. I told him y'all gone be on his a*s until they actually do come. I hope he holds his promise because I'm a big fan,” he tweeted.
In his mentions, many of his followers were amused by the announcement but some were not thrilled.
Cassper Nyovest says his international superstar ‘friends’ are coming to SA soon
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest
“We don't hate Cass but grootman talks too much. Let your haters hate, man. Don't give them the satisfaction by acting like an upcoming artist still celebrating being in the company of all these huge names.”
Earlier this week Cassper took to his Twitter timeline to reminisce about how he partied up a storm with American rapper Busta Rhymes.
Cassper was in London for AmaFest, the largest open air festival in the UK dedicated to the amapiano genre.
“Honoured by an invite from a good friend and it turned into a legendary night. Not only did I party with ma dude Dave Chappelle but I got lit with Chris Rock, Busta Rhymes, Giggs, Talib Kweli, Mos Def, Derek Chisora and Splif. No cameras allowed in the party so I have no pictures,” he tweeted.
