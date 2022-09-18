Parenthood has changed Mampintsha and Babes.
Speaking previously to TshisaLIVE, Babes said it has made her more responsible.
“I'm a mother now, so people will see a new Babes, a more responsible Babes. I'm enjoying motherhood so far and I know how to juggle the entertainment industry with being a mother. Though, sometimes, when I'm in Joburg and I miss my baby, I know he has to understand what his parents do for a living,”
Mampintsha said fatherhood has made him want to be a better man.
“It's nice to be a father. It teaches you to do the right thing because the child learns from you. Parents help us grow and be aware of the things we do.”
He hopes to instil the values of respect in his son as he grows older.
“I want him to learn how important it is to have respect for himself, other people and God.”
WATCH | Mampintsha shares first snap of baby 'Sponge'
Image: SUPPLIED
Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and her husband Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo have unveiled their son's face to their fans.
Their one-year-old baby boy (dubbed Sponge) made his debut on their reality show Uthando Lodumo when being introduced to Mampintsha's mother Zamanguni Gumede for the first time.
For months, the gqom and reality TV stars have concealed his face with emojis on social media.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mapintsha shared an image on his timeline, gushing over his son.
“My son” he captioned the post with a heart emoji.
See the pictures below:
