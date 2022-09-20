Mihlali and Leeroy have been romantically liked for months.
Tongues have been wagging about Mihlali's new relationship after people speculated that Leeroy's estranged wife, Mary Jane, had not signed divorce papers.
In August, Leeroy finally spoken up on speculation surrounding his relationship with the YouTuber and beauty influencer.
In a lengthy statement, the businessman revealed he had parted ways with Mary Jane in March this year and, while separated, he found love with Mihlali.
“I met a women I fell in love with. It has been heartbreaking to see her name dragged daily on social media for loving me loudly and boldly. The constant harassment she receives, instigated by my estranged wife's associates, is unbearable and quite frankly not safe for anyone's mental wellbeing.
“Mihlali Ndamase, like us all, is human and has a right to follow her heart on who she loves. She is a self-sufficient woman, who has astutely run her business, which does not deserve this kind of hateful intrusion upon her life and work.
“I can no longer turn a blind eye to the effect cyberbullying has had on her. The constant defaming of those who work in the public space has to stop.”
WATCH | In love and living her best life! Mihlali Ndamase’s IG Live gives fans a glimpse into her joy
Image: Twitter
Influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase is still a hot topic across socials after she gave fans a glimpse into how she spends her days with her beau.
Mihlali and her bae Leeroy spent the day together in Cape Town.
The influencer made sure her social media platforms were the place to be as she filled her fans in, reality TV style on what the couple get up to.
While chilling on a yacht and sipping some bubbles, Mihlali interacted with her fans on her Instagram Live as she and her bae shared occasional cute moments like when Mihlali lovingly rubbed Leeroy's foot or when Leeroy — seemingly enjoying the sights — suddenly walked into Mihlali's frame
The couple also went live during their lunch date where Mihlali was being served more champagne by Leeroy.
Of course her fans loved every moment of Mihlali's sharing and commented on how beautiful and how happy she is.
An entertainment vlogger recorded Mihlali's IG Live with the pair looking as happy as can be, in case you missed it.
Watch it below:
