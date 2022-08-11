'I am crazy in love': Mihlali Ndamase opens up about her latest relationship
Mihlali Ndamase says she's still head over heels in love with her partner despite the backlash she's been receiving on social media.
The beauty influencer and YouTuber recently graced Nounouche's first digital cover where she spoke candidly about going public after images of her and her boyfriend — who, according to social media speculation, is businessman Leeroy Sidambe — have been circulating on social media.
“I am crazy in love,” she said.
Tongues have been wagging about her new relationship after people speculated that Sidambe's alleged wife, Mary Jane, had not signed divorce papers, making them still married.
Meanwhile, Ndamase and her beau have posted images of each other on Instagram stories.
Ndamase said she wished her relationship had not come to light in this fashion but she was not bothered by people's opinions.
“The timing to post each other was not right. He posted and I reposted his story. People will always have their opinions, it doesn’t affect me,” she said.
On the notion that she “stole” a man from another women, she set the record straight.
“Another important thing is that men are not possessions, you don’t just take and run with it. People are responsible for themselves. We make it seem like these men cannot think for themselves and in that regard, we never hold them to the same standards we hold women.”
While Ndamase has not shared details about her relationship, the makeup artist frequently gushes over her man on her Twitter timeline.
In July she set tongues wagging when she shared that she wants to a be a stay-at-home kept woman.
“I want to quit my job and focus on catering to my man,” Ndamase tweeted.
I wana quit my job and focus on catering to my man— Mihlali 'Hot Topic' Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) July 7, 2022
In another post, she expressed her love for her boyfriend.
“I lavh him so much.”
The cover story is the first time Ndamase has elaborated on her love life.
While she'll sometimes include a vague clapback, she has often opted not to give people what they want (an in into her private life), instead her cryptic tweets have left Twitter messy.
With her Twitter username having included “Hot-Topic” girl, this was possibly taking a jab at those who can't keep her name out of their mouths.