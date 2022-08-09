#WomensDay
'Niyazithetha izinto ezi snax' — 5 times Mihlali Ndamase clapped back at trolls
Influencer and Youtuber Mihlali Ndamase is no stranger to charting the Twitter trends list and lately trolls have had a field day dragging her on Twitter.
However, she has managed to mize the trolls, who just about any reason to talk about her.
When Bonang said “They have to talk about you because when they talk about themselves nobody listens” she was on to something and Mihlali is just one instance where B's wisdom rings true.
And while she'll sometime include a vague clapback, Mihlali has often opted not to give people what they want (an in into her private life), instead her cryptic tweets have left Twitter messy.
With her Twitter username having included “Hot-Topic” girl was probs taking a jab at those that can't keep her name out of their mouths.
Here five times Mihlali shook Mzansi with her subtle clap backs.
Sanuzenza dom ngam plz
The influencer put tweeps on blast who trolled her for taking snaps because she is a public figure.
Kanti when you're a public figure don't people expect you to take pictures with abantu?— Mihlali 'Hot Topic' Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) August 7, 2022
Sanuzenza dom ngam plz.
Bhod Sana
Mihlali was legit bored and took to her timeline to address people who were judging her for taking pictures with men.
Wheeey ma now I must say no to men when they ask me for pictures coz nizothi I've slept with them. Bhod sana, bodysuit yase bhodesha.— Mihlali 'Hot Topic' Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) August 7, 2022
At least I'll die happy bandla
While on her recent luxury holiday, Mihlali took to her Twitter to respond to claims made by trolls that she was going to be 'sacrificed'
Bathi my man is gonna sacrifice me on this trip, atleast I'll die happy bandla— Mihlali 'Hot Topic' Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) August 4, 2022
Mandihleke, ndithule sana
Mihlali Ndamase and her new boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe were talk of the town when they were pictured wearing matching traditional attire recently, Twitter ran amok with rumours that the pair were hitched, while others speculated it was a housewarming. The influencer ignored all the buzz and just said she was going to laugh and just remain mum.
Niyazithetha izinto ezi snax
She clapped back at trolls for dragging her for posting viral pictures of media personality Bonang Matheba. She faced scrutiny for an unfiltered image of her that she posted on her Instagram stories, Mihlali said there was nothing untoward and people were being weird.