'Niyazithetha izinto ezi snax' — 5 times Mihlali Ndamase clapped back at trolls

Influencer and Youtuber Mihlali Ndamase is no stranger to charting the Twitter trends list and lately trolls have had a field day dragging her on Twitter.

However, she has managed to mize the trolls, who just about any reason to talk about her.

When Bonang said “They have to talk about you because when they talk about themselves nobody listens” she was on to something and Mihlali is just one instance where B's wisdom rings true.

And while she'll sometime include a vague clapback, Mihlali has often opted not to give people what they want (an in into her private life), instead her cryptic tweets have left Twitter messy.

With her Twitter username having included “Hot-Topic” girl was probs taking a jab at those that can't keep her name out of their mouths.

Here five times Mihlali shook Mzansi with her subtle clap backs.

Sanuzenza dom ngam plz

The influencer put tweeps on blast who trolled her for taking snaps because she is a public figure.