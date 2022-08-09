×

TshisaLIVE

#WomensDay

'Niyazithetha izinto ezi snax' — 5 times Mihlali Ndamase clapped back at trolls

09 August 2022 - 08:00
Mihlali Ndamase pays Twitter trolls no mind
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N/ File photo

Influencer and Youtuber Mihlali Ndamase is no stranger to charting the Twitter trends list and lately trolls have had a field day dragging her on Twitter.

However, she has managed to mize the trolls, who just about any reason to talk about her.

When Bonang said “They have to talk about you because when they talk about themselves nobody listens” she was on to something and Mihlali is just one instance where B's wisdom rings true.

And while she'll sometime include a vague clapback, Mihlali has often opted not to give people what they want (an in into her private life), instead her cryptic tweets have left Twitter messy.

With her Twitter username having included “Hot-Topic” girl was probs taking a jab at those that can't keep her name out of their mouths.

Here five times Mihlali shook Mzansi with her subtle clap backs.

Sanuzenza dom ngam plz

The influencer put tweeps on blast who trolled her for taking snaps because she is a public figure.

Bhod Sana

Mihlali was legit bored and took to her timeline to address people who were judging her for taking pictures with men.

At least I'll die happy bandla

While on her recent luxury holiday, Mihlali took to her Twitter to respond to claims made by trolls that she was going to be 'sacrificed'

Mandihleke, ndithule sana

Mihlali Ndamase and her new boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe were talk of the town when they were pictured wearing matching traditional attire recently, Twitter ran amok with rumours that the pair were hitched, while others speculated it was a housewarming. The influencer ignored all the buzz and just said she was going to laugh and just remain mum.

Niyazithetha izinto ezi snax

She clapped back at trolls for dragging her for posting viral pictures of media personality Bonang Matheba. She faced  scrutiny for an unfiltered image of her that she posted on her Instagram stories, Mihlali said there was nothing untoward and people were being weird.

