Businessman Leeroy Sidambe has finally spoken up on speculation surrounding his relationship with YouTuber and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase.
Tongues have been wagging about her new relationship after people speculated that Sidambe's estranged wife, Mary Jane, had not signed divorce papers.
Leeroy took to social media recently to clear the air. In his statement he revealed he had parted ways with Mary Jane in March this year and, while separated, he found love in the hands of Mihlali as they were free to “move on in whatever manner” they saw fit “as single individuals”.
While the couple have been leading a private life, Leeroy said he chose to speak up because of constant cyberbullying his girlfriend was receiving on social media, labelling her a home wrecker.
“I met a women I fell in love with. It has been heartbreaking to see her name dragged daily on social media for loving me loudly and boldly. The constant harassment she receives, instigated by my estranged wife's associates, is unbearable and quite frankly not safe for anyone's mental wellbeing.
“Mihlali Ndamase, like us all, is human and has a right to follow her heart on who she loves. She is a self-sufficient woman, who has astutely run her business, which does not deserve this kind of hateful intrusion upon her life and work.
“I can no longer turn a blind eye to the effect cyberbullying has had on her. The constant defaming of those who work in the public space has to stop.”
Read the full statement below:
'I can no longer turn a blind eye' - Leeroy Sidambe breaks his silence on relationship with Mihlali
Read the full statement below:
