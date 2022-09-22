TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | A cutie pie! Zandie Gumede celebrates her son’s first birthday

22 September 2022 - 15:00
Zandie Gumede expressed her gratitude to God as her son turned 1.
Image: Instagram/ Zandie Gumede

Singer Zandie Gumede (née Khumalo) has promised her son a lifetime supply of unconditional love on his first birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wished her son the happiest of birthdays.

Dear son, today you turn one, where have all the time gone... We won’t promise you much (you are only one) but what we can promise you for now uthando olungenamkhawulo, ikhaya elifudumele, hugs and kisses everyday and a lot of sweets and ice cream. Love you to the moon and back and to the moon again and back again”.

Check out the cute photo shoot of the mommy and son below:

Last month, the star was in a reflective mood when she looked back at how much she doubted herself during her pregnancy.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Ikhwela hit maker shared how she was emotional and wondered if she was ready to be a mom. 

“I had a lot of worries when I was pregnant, like 'Am I ready to be a mother? Are we ready to be parents and what am I going to teach him'/ My husband asked me one question 'MaKhumalo thina sobabili sake sahlulwa yini sihlangene'? (When have we ever been defeated by something when we join forces?) And I wept. 

“I wept because I knew he was right and he continued: 'If there's one thing you need to worry about is whether he will be able to learn to differentiate between you and mamkhulu/godmother wakhe because nifana ukufa (your resemblance is uncanny)'. I wept again because I didn't see that happening at that time (mamkhulu/godmother meeting him) but today I thank God they have,” she wrote on Instagram.

In September, after hinting at a reunion earlier this year, Kelly Khumalo has confirmedshe and her sister Zandie have buried the hatchet and are a part of each other's lives again.

Talking to Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka as a guest on Kaya 959, Kelly confirmed they were no longer at war.

“We are good. We are very good actually. I think we needed that bit of a break. You know, when you are so close to another to a point where you lose self-identity, which is a dangerous thing for an individual ... so I now feel like we needed that. She had to find her outside me, and I had to find me outside her.”

