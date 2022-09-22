×

God’s grace: Moshe Ndiki is the new host of 'Mntase'

22 September 2022 - 14:00
Moshe Ndiki has a new gig.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

“When one door closes, another opens” has proved true for media personality Moshe Ndiki.

Moshe has scored the gig as host of season two of sibling rivalry intervention show Mntase, which airs on Mzansi Magic. The actor replaces life coach Lungi Magwaza.

Taking to Instagram, Moshe thanked God for his continued success.

God's grace, mercy and favour ... Always. See you on the 22nd October on Mzansi Wethu,” he wrote.

Moshe's new gig comes after Mzansi Magic confirmed his role on Gomora had ended.

The actor and TV presenter joined the third season of the telenovela and made his first appearance on May 20. He played Andile Faku, Gomora High School’s newest teacher, whose life is ruined by gambling.

Last month Moshe made headlines after a brawl with controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula, which tweeps said resulted in him being fired.

However, when TshisaLIVE reached out for comment, the channel confirmed the actor's exit and made it clear Moshe was not fired due to a “viral” petition a popular blogger started in the aftermath of the brawl.

“Storylines often change and episodes are shot in advance. The Faku suspension storyline was in place before the fight between Moshe and Musa, thus it’s completely unrelated. At no point was it said the 'suspension' is permanent,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

