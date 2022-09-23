‘That time we had so much fun’ — Pearl Thusi baffled by DJ Zinhle bashing
Pearl Thusi said she was legit confused by tweeps who continued to speculate that her friendship with DJ Zinhle has ended.
Taking to her Twitter timeline recently, the actress replied to Zinhle’s tweet where she was explaining what happened in the clip that went viral on social media.
The actress said it was obvious Zinhle and Brandon (seen in the video with Pearl) were working, so she gave them space.
“I’m actually so confused. I thought it was obvious that you guys were busy and I just decided to get out of the way. How it got to this point baffles me. Wild. That time we had so much fun,” tweeted Pearl.
Tweeps were not backing down from their narrative that things might be a little tense between the two.
“We not arguing whether she had fun or not, clearly she did, we just addressing zinhle's reaction when pearl approached the dj booth,” replied one tweep.
Popular DJ Hazel Kotu, known as Hazel Mahazard, extended an invite to Pearl to come to her booth in one of her sets.
“One day if I’m ever playing where you are hosting please come and dance with me in the booth, I will reciprocate, track selection and mixing can wait,” she replied.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Zinhle set the record straight on what was happening in the video.
“Hey guys. I need to clear things up. Pearl and I had a great time and on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come and select the song because we were using his USBs,” she wrote.