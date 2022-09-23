‘That time we had so much fun’ — Pearl Thusi baffled by DJ Zinhle bashing

Pearl Thusi said she was legit confused by tweeps who continued to speculate that her friendship with DJ Zinhle has ended.

Taking to her Twitter timeline recently, the actress replied to Zinhle’s tweet where she was explaining what happened in the clip that went viral on social media.

The actress said it was obvious Zinhle and Brandon (seen in the video with Pearl) were working, so she gave them space.

“I’m actually so confused. I thought it was obvious that you guys were busy and I just decided to get out of the way. How it got to this point baffles me. Wild. That time we had so much fun,” tweeted Pearl.