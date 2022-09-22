'Dad motion' — AKA and Mörda pose together — leaving Twitter chaotic!
While DJ Zinhle is trending after a video emerged which led people to speculate yet again on the state of her friendship with actress Pearl Thusi, her baby daddy AKA has caused traffic on the other side of the TL streets with a snap of himself and Black Motion's Bongani “Mörda” Mahosana.
AKA took to his Twitter to post a picture of him and Mörda posing together, with Mörda donning a huge smile and AKA doing his “usual” smug pout as the pair showed off the peace sign.
In just a few hours, the tweet with the snap of Zinhle's baby daddies had more than 3,000 retweets, about 700 quote tweets and more than 46,000 likes.
Taking to her Twitter timeline earlier this year, the businesswoman responded to trolls who were “dissing” her for the love she showed her ex AKA's girlfriend.
“This video is not fun, people prefer hate and bitterness between women for their own entertainment ... It’s not gonna be us. Our family is good. Sorry to disappoint.”
Her sorry-not-sorry attitude came after tweeps saw a clip where she and rapper Nadia Nakai, AKA's girlfriend, shared a hug on stage.
In a separate tweet replying to a tweep who praised their co-parenting, the mother of two said change was necessary.
“It’s gonna take time to unlearn old habits. Change is uncomfortable but necessary. I can only be accountable to my kids, not Twitter.”
In the clip the pair can be seen dancing and sharing laughs with their daughter and her friends attending her party.
In a separate post, AKA's mom Lynn “Glammy” Forbes also gushed about their blended family and showed love to AKA and Zinhle, as well as the partners they are building homes with.
Lynn shared snaps of her blended family.
“To the people who make this family possible, thank you. You each have your own family and nothing can ever take away from the importance of belonging to that family, that is most important and always will be.
“But in this moment, as we celebrate mothers and family... this family, beautifully blended, is not possible without you and the energy you bring to make us what we are ... a family ... 🙏🏽Thank you for being authentically you @steffan.forbes , @brittanyxxsmith , @akaworldwide , @nadianakai , @djzinhle , @murdahbongz , @asantewithlove and @kairo.forbes, I love you,” Lynn wrote.