Comedian and TV host Trevor Noah brought Twitter to a standstill when he said he can't wait to come home to Mzansi.
The Daily Show host took to his Twitter timeline on Monday to share the exciting news that he would return to SA to do 12 comedy shows in the Trevor Noah Live in SA tour.
“SA, I’ve teamed up with Savanna Cider for 12 shows from August 31 to September 15 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am local, and you can find them at TrevorNoah.com. Can't wait to come home,” he tweeted.
Trevor has not been in Mzansi in a young minute and fans were going crazy over the announcement.
“I can't miss this one. The first stop for the tour I will be there making sure to take the front seat,” wrote one.
Others are already planning their outfits.
“I know y'all have never seen me in a dress as I'm always in jeans but for the GOAT Trevor Noah I'll be pulling all the stops and getting out my best dress,” wrote one fan.
'I can't wait' — Trevor Noah is coming home for a comedy tour, and here's where to get tickets
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images
See some of the reactions below
