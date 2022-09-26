TshisaLIVE

‘I can’t wait’ — Trevor Noah is coming home for a comedy tour, and here’s where to get tickets

26 September 2022 - 13:59
Trevor Noah announced 12 shows under his comedy tour billed for August 2023.
Trevor Noah announced 12 shows under his comedy tour billed for August 2023.
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Comedian and TV host Trevor Noah brought Twitter to a standstill when he said he can't wait to come home to Mzansi.

The Daily Show host took to his Twitter timeline on Monday to share the exciting news that he would return to SA to do 12 comedy shows in the Trevor Noah Live in SA tour. 

“SA, I’ve teamed up with Savanna Cider for 12 shows from August 31 to September 15 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am local, and you can find them at TrevorNoah.com. Can't wait to come home,” he tweeted.

Trevor has not been in Mzansi in a young minute and fans were going crazy over the announcement.

“I can't miss this one. The first stop for the tour I will be there making sure to take the front seat,” wrote one.

Others are already planning their outfits. 

“I know y'all have never seen me in a dress as I'm always in jeans but for the GOAT Trevor Noah I'll be pulling all the stops and getting out my best dress,” wrote one fan. 

See some of the reactions below

READ MORE:

Trevor Noah reacts to racist backlash about ‘Little Mermaid’ star

"You are angry about who the best person was, that's what you are angry about."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Trevor Noah remembers his gran four months after her death

'Always laughing, always remembering, always appreciating.'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Trevor Noah rubs shoulders with football legend Thierry Henry

Trevor Noah spend time with a legend of the game.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Halala! Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' bags seven Emmy nominations

"I told you we work well together", said Trevor Noah who tagged all the corporates that make 'The Daily Show' work.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thuso Mbedu hits back at call for her to ‘reduce the American accent’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Lulo Cafe breaks his silence and apologises for leaked viral video TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘That time we had so much fun’ — Pearl Thusi baffled by DJ Zinhle bashing TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Singer Mthandazo Gatya shares the stage with John Legend TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘She did that’ — Jennifer Hudson praises ‘Idols SA’ star’s rendition of her song TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...