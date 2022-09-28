Thickleeyonce has responded to Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi seemingly sub-tweeting her with shade.
When weighing in on American rapper Cardi B and Akbar V’s explosive Twitter spat over having kids, chart success and cheating allegations, Nota took a jab at photographer and plus-size model Thickleeyonce.
“If I smashed Cardi B, I’d deny it. She’s no different from Thickleeyonce to me," he wrote.
The model clapped back at the former artist manager: “You think I’m a baddie like Cardi B? Thanks. LOL. Also, lower your standards, you’d never smash either of us."
Thickleeyonce claps back after Nota Baloyi alluded he would ‘smash her’
Image: Instagram/ Thick Leeyonce
In a series of Twitter posts shared recently, the model spoke about how she was unimpressed with people who make snarky comments about other people's appearance.
“Being mean about people’s physical appearance is just ridiculous,” she wrote.
“Personally, I think it’s one thing dissing people about fashion vs physical features they can’t change.”
Thickleeyonce has been unapologetically proud of her physique and is quick to shut down haters who body shame her or anyone else.
In an interview with Sowetan she expressed how she associated the body shaming on social media to people reflecting their own self-hatred.
“Some people are not comfortable with seeing someone who is comfortable in their own skin. I have learnt some people go out of their way to try to put me down or bring me down to their level of self-hatred. But I have learnt that misery loves company, and I choose not to feel bad about myself because of someone else's opinion,” she said.
