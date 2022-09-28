TshisaLIVE

‘You need to learn to protect yourself’ — Gogo Maweni warns about the dangers of dating rich men

28 September 2022 - 13:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Gogo Maweni warned her followers to be careful of some men using their riches against them.
Gogo Maweni warned her followers to be careful of some men using their riches against them.
Image: Masi Losi

Makgotso Lee-Anne Mokopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, has cautioned her followers to be wary of rich men who are sent to steal your luck and shine spiritually.

The reality TV star and real-life sangoma shared a video on her Instagram timeline on Tuesday, speaking about how women should not be impressed by men’s riches without knowing how they were acquired. 

“I'm happy to see women happy, dating, in love [and] kumnandi and they want a rich guy. There are men who are told to look for specific girls to steal your shine, to steal certain things from you,” she said.

Maweni explained the dangers of having intercourse with someone who had intentions to steal your luck, and advised how to notice if you fell victim to it, emphasising the importance of cleansing and protecting yourself. 

“There are people you date and your life just becomes upside down, but because he gives you money, you don't want to leave that relationship. When you sleep with him you get cramps, you're no longer a good person at work, your friends no longer get along with you, your family is upside down because they are stealing from you spiritually,

“You need to learn to protect yourself. We're not saying don't date guys with money but protect yourself because these guys with money, they know exactly what they want from women and you might be the target.” 

Watch the video below:

