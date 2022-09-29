SAPS says musician Oscar Mbo opened a case of fraud against his former bookings manager at Douglasdale.
Oscar Mbo takes legal action against former bookings manager for defrauding promoters
Image: Masi Losi
SAPS says musician Oscar Mbo opened a case of fraud against his former bookings manager at Douglasdale.
Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the case to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday.
"A case of fraud was opened at Douglasdale Police Station. The investigation is under way, no arrest has been made yet," said the captain.
The bookings manager is accused of misleading promoters into thinking they were booking Oscar Mbo and pocketing the money for herself.
The DJ has been accused in the past of not showing up to events and not refunding promoters.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE the DJ said he had since switched his bookings manager.
"Regrettably, it has come to my attention that my former bookings manager, Yolisa Nkosi, has been taking bookings and fraudulently adding personal banking details to the invoice instead of the company details. She has been using my name/brand without my knowledge or consent.
"A case has been opened with my local law enforcement office and due steps will be taken. We are working tirelessly to ensure the money for these gigs is returned to the promoters as we unfortunately cannot attend them as there are other gigs that have been confirmed that clash with them."
Attempts to get comment from Yolisa on the claims were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.
The Grateful hitmaker called for those who might have booked him to come forward with proof.
"Since we are not fully aware how many people have been affected by this situation. We plead with all the promoters who have booked us for this upcoming season to please contact us to verify the legitimacy of their bookings.
“For those who have been defrauded, please contact us and we will share the case number with you to stay up to date with the developments of this case."
