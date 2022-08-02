DJ Melzi is another Mzansi star who was recently spotted hanging out with a Hollywood A-lister.
The DJ took to his timeline to share images of himself alongside Rick Ross at a Belaire private event in London.
“Blessed to meet Rick Ross. The Biggest Boss in London at Belaire's private event. A very humble and down to earth soul. God bless you with many more,” he captioned the post.
Rick has previously expressed his love for SA stars.
In April this year, the Hustlin' hit maker took time out to acknowledge some of his favourite artists in Mzansi.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Rick gave a shout-out to stars in the SA hip-hop scene and amapiano, showing them love because they've shown him love.
“I want to finish shouting out my list of supporters from day one. I won’t stop that for nothing, Da L.E.S, Priddy Ugly, Tshego, Yanga Chief, Oscar Mbo, Kwesta much love to the squad,” he said.
Thabang Molaba hangs out with ‘Insecure’ star Kendrick Sampson
Image: Instagram/ Thabang Molaba
Actor Thabang Molaba was recently spotted hanging out with Insecure star Kendrick Sampson.
A video of the Blood & Water star rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood actor was recently shared on social media.
Watch the video below:
While on his trip in California, Thang has been sharing some experiences on his timeline.
His co-stars Ama Qamata, amapiano star Dali Wonga and other celebrities were among the stars seen in his posts beaming with pride about how far he's come.
