×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Thabang Molaba hangs out with ‘Insecure’ star Kendrick Sampson

02 August 2022 - 15:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actor Thabang Molaba hangs out with a big shot star.
Actor Thabang Molaba hangs out with a big shot star.
Image: Instagram/ Thabang Molaba

Actor Thabang Molaba was recently spotted hanging out with Insecure star Kendrick Sampson.

A video of the Blood & Water star rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood actor was recently shared on social media.

Watch the video below:

While on his trip in California, Thang has been sharing some experiences on his timeline.

His co-stars Ama Qamata, amapiano star Dali Wonga and other celebrities were among the stars seen in his posts beaming with pride about how far he's come.

DJ Melzi is another Mzansi star who was recently spotted hanging out with a Hollywood A-lister. 

The DJ took to his timeline to share images of himself alongside Rick Ross at a Belaire private event in London.

“Blessed to meet Rick Ross. The Biggest Boss in London at Belaire's private event. A very humble and down to earth soul. God bless you with many more,” he captioned the post.

Rick has previously expressed his love for SA stars.

In April this year, the Hustlin' hit maker took time out to acknowledge some of his favourite artists in Mzansi.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rick gave a shout-out to stars in the SA hip-hop scene and amapiano, showing them love because they've shown him love.

“I want to finish shouting out my list of supporters from day one. I won’t stop that for nothing, Da L.E.S, Priddy Ugly, Tshego, Yanga Chief, Oscar Mbo, Kwesta much love to the squad,” he said.

‘What a co-sign’ — Moonchild gets nod from American star Ru Paul

"'Phases' is loved by magical Ru Paul," said an ecstatic Moonchild.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LISTEN | JazziQ teases Ty Dolla $ign feature

Tweeps have mixed feelings about the track.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Inside Zakes Bantwini’s star-studded birthday celebration

"I am my ancestor’s wildest dream. I am from KwaMashu."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Lupita Nyong'o gets 'cute' dancing to Moonchild's latest single

“We can be cute, so our power might look unthreatening, but don't be fooled, we’re powerful and we're here to f**k s**t up!” Moonchild said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Big Zulu gives waiter hefty tip for showing him ‘respect’ TshisaLIVE
  2. J’Something pens heartfelt note as he celebrates 11 years with his wife Coco TshisaLIVE
  3. Mo G axed from Metro FM TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Kganyago sets record straight on who owns the hotel she showed off on ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Former ‘Imbewu: The Seed’ star Nonsindiso Gcaba is officially off the market TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele