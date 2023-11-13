SZA tops Grammy nominations in a year made for women and 'Barbie'

Versatile recording artist SZA led this year's Grammy Award nominations with nine, coming in ahead of industry heavyweights Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish, in a year made for women artists and the movie blockbuster Barbie.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 4.

The 34-year-old SZA, born Solána Imani Rowe, snagged nominations for album of the year with SOS and record of the year and song of the year for Kill Bill, while being shortlisted in multiple genres including pop, melodic rap and both progressive and traditional R&B.

The song Kill Bill, also nominated for best R&B performance, takes its name from the two-part Quentin Tarantino film with lyrics about killing an ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend. The narrator concludes she would "rather be in hell than alone".

The album of the year nominees competing with SZA's SOS are Midnights by Swift, Endless Summer Vacation by Cyrus, World Music Radio by Jon Batiste, the record by boygenius, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey, The Age of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe, and GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo.

Victoria Monét followed closely behind SZA with seven nominations including best new artist and record of the year and best R&B song for On My Mama.