“At the time [she made the statement] she was still contracted at the station. For her to go public on such matters is a breach of contract. So something like that necessitates legal action but I cannot say much now about that,” Shandu said.
In her statement, Ntuli said she wanted to continue working for the station but was disappointed by the salary offer.
“To confirm the ‘rumours’, yes, I am leaving work. It was time to renew contracts and I was given the opportunity to come back this season. I gladly accepted the new show until I was told I'll be paid R2,800 per month. Not too far from what I was paid the past two years.”
She said with such a low salary she found it difficult to take care of her family.
“I felt disrespected but I calmed down and went back to the management to ask them to review the salary offer. With that money I will not be able to do anything. [At] Which bank will I be approved with that salary? Life will stop when I show my payslip. I asked how will I feed my family with this money, because they are dependent on me? Can they live with this money? I was not fighting.
LISTEN | Gagasi FM consulting lawyers after presenter Penny Ntuli discloses R2,800 salary offer
Image: Penny Ntuli/Facebook
Popular KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station Gagasi FM is consulting its attorneys after former presenter Penny Ntuli disclosed the station offered her a monthly salary of R2,800.
Ntuli's declaration led to the station being lambasted as exploitative.
The station dominated social media trends this week as Ntuli lifted the lid on why she declined to renew her contract at Gagasi FM.
Gagasi FM business development head and spokesperson Khulekani Shandu told TimesLIVE station management is in talks with its legal team about Ntuli’s public statement.
“This kind of thing, we cannot get into it publicly. I think it was unfortunate but our attorney is [busy] with the matter,” Shandu said.
Asked if the station is taking legal action against Ntuli, Shandu said management had not yet decided.
Zizi Kodwa applauds Gagasi FM amid criticism of R2,800 salary for popular female DJ Penny Ntuli
“At the time [she made the statement] she was still contracted at the station. For her to go public on such matters is a breach of contract. So something like that necessitates legal action but I cannot say much now about that,” Shandu said.
In her statement, Ntuli said she wanted to continue working for the station but was disappointed by the salary offer.
“To confirm the ‘rumours’, yes, I am leaving work. It was time to renew contracts and I was given the opportunity to come back this season. I gladly accepted the new show until I was told I'll be paid R2,800 per month. Not too far from what I was paid the past two years.”
She said with such a low salary she found it difficult to take care of her family.
“I felt disrespected but I calmed down and went back to the management to ask them to review the salary offer. With that money I will not be able to do anything. [At] Which bank will I be approved with that salary? Life will stop when I show my payslip. I asked how will I feed my family with this money, because they are dependent on me? Can they live with this money? I was not fighting.
Khaya Dladla bids farewell to Gagasi FM
“I then decided I would ask them not to renew my contract this year. I didn't stop because I found something better. I didn't stop because I didn't like it any more; anyone who knows me knows how much I love broadcasting and how much I love Gagasi FM — but it's true, I'm not coming back this year.”
Despite her financially challenging experience with the station, Ntuli said she was grateful for the opportunity to broadcast on Gagasi FM and encouraged aspirant radio presenters not to be scared to work at commercial radio stations.
Actor and entertainer Khaya Dladla also announced this week he was leaving Gagasi FM after five years at the station. Khaya said he was leaving due to a “non-conducive environment”.
After Ntuli publicly spoke about her financial challenges at Gagasi FM, other broadcasters spoke out. Veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi and broadcaster Penny Lebyane were among those who spoke about radio salaries.
Here are some reactions from social media:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Muzi Mthabela joins Ukhozi FM
Former SABC radio DJ in court over alleged bitcoin scam
LootLove 'can't wait' to make her return to Metro FM
'Change is always there and it’s time' — DJ Naves bids farewell to Metro FM
Spotlight on Zahara’s royalties battle against TS Records over the years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos