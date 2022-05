'I'm grateful' — Penny Lebyane talks about her 28 years in broadcasting and longevity

The holiday serves both as a celebration of workers’ rights and a commemoration of the progress made, Penny says more education is needed for new people joining the world of showbiz.

“We need a lot more people who are getting into the industry to understand what are their rights vs what they have believed to be industry norms that perpetuate abusive behaviour and exploitive experiences. This industry is very exploitive and that just leads to people not performing at their optimum and the mentality of people pulling each other down, stepping on each other to remain at a certain level where if things were open and regulated, things would be clear. Understanding things like fees and rates for people who are starting out vs people who are established, there's a lot that needs to be done.”

She is a TV host, radio presenter, an MC and an activist of mental health, LGTBQI+ and many other causes. She dons many hats and is grateful for where she is in her life right now.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity to tell SA stories, to be part of empowering to be part of bringing difficult conversations to the fore, and enabling people to navigate through taboo subjects. Being a voice and a personality that can be trusted with sensitive issues and also shaping the trajectory of women in media and telling African and black stories from a SA context and popular culture.

“I'm grateful that I still have work 28 years later and I'm grateful to work going forward and I have been able to look after my family with the remuneration under difficult circumstance. I'm grateful to be doing what I love, and loving what I do. I'm excited about the opportunities that I'm getting, like working on Honey [TV] now which is a continental platform and I've always been committed doing work that speaks to the regular content and showing up as a South African to the rest of the continent and the world as myself.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.