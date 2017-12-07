ANC Conference 2017

Phosa out to upset 'unity' vote

07 December 2017 - 06:38 By Neo Goba
Mathews Phosa.
Image: Gallo Images

ANC veteran and presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa has set himself on a collision course with Mpumalanga ANC chairman David "DD" Mabuza.

Phosa threatened to go to court on Wednesday to have the Mpumalanga provincial general council nomination nullified just 10 days before the ANC begins electing a new leader.

The former Mpumalanga premier claimed Mabuza manipulated the voting that saw Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma nominated for ANC president by Mpumalanga's 22 branches.

Dlamini-Zuma got 123 votes, while election rival Cyril Ramaphosa got 117.

Two-hundred-and-twenty-three delegates abstained.

"We are heading to court because people were persuaded to nominate 'unity', whereas in the forms it was indicated clearly that people must substantiate [their preferred candidates'] first name and second name, but it was a different case,'' said Phosa's spokesman, Ronnie Malomane.

He dismissed claims that Phosa was heading to court because he was disgruntled over not getting enough votes.

"Phosa doesn't hate DD. He doesn't even worry about DD. Phosa is worried about the principles and the policies of the ANC."

