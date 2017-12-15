ANC Conference 2017

ANC calls urgent NEC meeting on three critical court judgments

15 December 2017 - 19:53 By Qaanitah Hunter
Secretary General of the ANC Gwede Mantashe sits next to ANC National Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa. File photo.
Secretary General of the ANC Gwede Mantashe sits next to ANC National Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

ANC leaders have been called to an emergency national executive committee meeting (NEC) early on Saturday morning - two hours before the scheduled start of its national conference - to deal with three damning court judgments made on Friday.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the urgent special meeting of the outgoing NEC will sit at 8am.

The meeting is expected to discuss the party’s response to the three court judgments and decide on what action it would take in response to them.

The court judgments are likely to affect the number of delegates at the conference and may exclude the leadership of two provinces.

In the high court in Pietermaritzburg‚ Judge Rishi Seegobin dissolved the KwaZula-Natal ANC provincial executive committee (PEC)‚ disallowing the 27 member executive to participate in the conference.

Seegobin also granted the PEC leave to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court. But the judge said the PEC would remain dissolved‚ as per a previous judgment‚ until the appeal was filed. In the North West‚ ANC members have won their court challenge to have the Bojanala regional conference nullified.

The group went to court asking for an order to set aside the 40 branch general meetings and to nullify the regional conference held on September 24. It is unclear what effect this would have on the delegates from these branches participating in the conference

The high court in Bloemfontein ruled that the ANC Free State provincial conference held earlier this week was invalid.

That conference re-elected provincial chairperson Ace Magashule.

TimesLive understands that the ANC’s legal teams have been studying these judgments and now the party’s top brass has to make a decision.

An NEC member said the court judgments were devastating to presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s supporters.

Another NEC member‚ Kebby Maphatsoe‚ accused the courts of interfering in internal matters of the ANC. “Why is the courts making these judgments on the eve of conference. Why didn’t they make these judgments last week?”

He said that despite the legal set back‚ they were confident of Dlamini-Zuma’s numbers. “We will still emerge. On Sunday Mama Nkosazana will sit in the front as president.”

Magashule’s post as Free State ANC provincial chairman is in question

ANC Free State delegates can still attend the national conference‚ but provincial chairman Ace Magashule is expected to be stripped off his power‚ ...
ANC Conference 2017
1 hour ago

Free State ANC conference declared unlawful

The high court in Bloemfontein on Friday declared the ANC Free State provincial conference and resolutions taken there as unlawful and void.
Politics
4 hours ago

Know your candidate: Cyril Ramaphosa carries promise of unity

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is favoured by the majority of ANC branches to win the party's presidential race.
ANC Conference 2017
5 hours ago

Today’s ANC is a sick athlete‚ say MK veterans

The African National Congress (ANC) is too sick to go to the national conference‚ according to uMkhonto Wesizwe Veterans National Council.
Politics
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. ANC calls urgent NEC meeting on three critical court judgments ANC Conference 2017
  2. Magashule’s post as Free State ANC provincial chairman is in question ANC Conference 2017
  3. Free State ANC conference declared unlawful Politics
  4. Know your candidate: Cyril Ramaphosa carries promise of unity ANC Conference 2017
  5. Today’s ANC is a sick athlete‚ say MK veterans Politics

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X