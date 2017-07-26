Mandela put SA first. The same can’t be said of Jacob Zuma

Mandela ’s great lessons are a reminder that often leadership means adjusting tactics and using high office to set a profound example and go against the grain of popular opinion or the easy options.

His early negotiations with his apartheid captors while still imprisoned by them, done without the initial approval of his party in exile, is perhaps the first example. Standing up at Kings Park Stadium, at the height of the violence wracking KZN, and telling his supporters to “throw your pangas into the sea” would be a second.

A third would be his moment of truth when he advised his party executive awaiting the election results to be prepared to lose both KZN and Western Cape and refusing to declare the 1994 election not “free and fair” ( though there was strong evidence of poll-rigging).

Appointing first a National Party businessman and then a non-partisan banker as hisfirst two ministers of finance would be another. Calling a press conference at his hometo announce that the government he led would honour the first Constitutional Court judgment to rule against it is another footnote in a long chapter of his leadership from the front.

His close Robben Island confidant Mac Maharaj summed up the Mandela of the constitutional negotiations in a way which captured the essence of his leadership — which went beyond party labels but fixated on core beliefs and convictions.

Maharaj wrote: “His many zigzags were always leading to the same object. When Iwent to see him (from the negotiating chamber) he would always ask: ‘Where does thistake us towards majority rule? How long will it take ? ’ He was my compass through all the talks. The Nats [National Party] had no compass; in the end they were preoccupied with their selfish interests.”

Note that Mandela never asked: “Will this make me president?” Or: “How will we winoffice ? ” He had a core of beliefs and a country worth fighting for.

He led as he spoke, putting the country first.

Those who lead us today, alas, conform far more in chilling ways to the “selfish interests” which in Maharaj’s view did in the National Party. Perhaps the candidates who today jostle for the tarnished Zuma crown once worn resplendently by Mandela shouldremember what happened to the once mighty National Party.