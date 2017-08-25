Ideas

Editorial

Attacks on users and drivers are unacceptable

25 August 2017 - 05:44 By The Times Editorial
Uber driver Kgomotso Tiro displays his injuries.
Image: Alon Skuy

Uber in South Africa, faced with a rising wave of attacks on its drivers, is right when it says it cannot solve crime in the country.

The comment, on Wednesday, by the ride-hailing platform's general manager, Alon Lits, may seem insensitive, but it is the cold truth.

However, that doesn't mean Uber cannot do more to protect its drivers and passengers. Uber should listen to what the drivers have been saying and remove the option of cash-only riders from its platform. This development, while potentially deepening the pool of passengers, has been identified since its inception as a reason for the increase in attacks.

Uber concerned about attacks on drivers but says it cannot solve crime

Uber is concerned about the recent spate of attacks on its drivers but says it cannot solve crime in South Africa.
News
1 day ago

But Uber should not be expected to deal with the safety issue on its own.

The service that Uber - and similar operators - provides is not illegal and is rapidly becoming an essential component of public transport in our metros. This is vital as some cities, such as Cape Town, face being crippled if we do not embrace every option to take private cars off the road.

Yet those who choose to use Uber are harassed or attacked. Some transport hubs are fast becoming no-go areas, such is the level of intimidation.

On Wednesday a journalist in our newsroom had to fight off six assailants attempting to stop him using an Uber outside Sandton's Gautrain station.

Want to force me to ride in your taxi? Gaan vlieg in jou moer

There is a saying in Afrikaans which needs no translation. It’s beautifully descriptive and it goes like this: "Gaan vlieg in jou moer in." (Go to ...
Ideas
15 hours ago

This is unacceptable. Safety is a primary consideration - perhaps even more so than affordability - in broadening the use of public transport.

The SA Police Service, metro police, local government, other public transport operators and organised business should be involved in solving this problem.

This is an issue that goes beyond the safety of drivers and riders and will be a key factor in determining the viability of our cities.

