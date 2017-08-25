Attacks on users and drivers are unacceptable

Uber in South Africa, faced with a rising wave of attacks on its drivers, is right when it says it cannot solve crime in the country.

The comment, on Wednesday, by the ride-hailing platform's general manager, Alon Lits, may seem insensitive, but it is the cold truth.

However, that doesn't mean Uber cannot do more to protect its drivers and passengers. Uber should listen to what the drivers have been saying and remove the option of cash-only riders from its platform. This development, while potentially deepening the pool of passengers, has been identified since its inception as a reason for the increase in attacks.