Want to force me to ride in your taxi? Gaan vlieg in jou moer - says Graeme Hosken

There is a saying in Afrikaans which needs no translation. It’s beautifully descriptive and it goes like this: "Gaan vlieg in jou moer in." (Go to hell)

Its my newly adopted attitude towards South Africa's metered taxi associations‚ and their drivers’ brute thuggish approach to Uber and the thousands of South Africans who rely on the company's quick‚ cheap and efficient service to get around the country's cities.

My attitude changed to this on Wednesday as I left the Sandton Gautrain station and approached an uber driver who was waiting for me. As I walked towards him he began hooting frantically and pointing to something behind me.

Turning around I saw four men approaching me at a pace screaming and yelling at me to "voetsek" ordering me away from the car.

Without introductions I knew who they were - the much-feared Sandton self-regulated meter taxi guards who rule with iron fists‚ threats and steel poles.

The Uber driver was stuck. Cars had stopped in front of him at the red traffic light.