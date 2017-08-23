Uber is concerned about the recent spate of attacks on its drivers but says it cannot solve crime in South Africa.

At a media briefing on Wednesday in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg‚ Alon Lits‚ General Manager for Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa‚ said that they cannot comment on issues of criminality but can only speak of their safety measures.

"I wish I could sit here and say that we're going to solve crime in South Africa.”

Lits added that one incident was one too many but they were not law enforcement.

This is after Uber driver Khomotso Tiro aired his frustrations on television and blamed Uber’s management for an attack on him by a passenger who hurled acid at him.

According to Lits‚ the company has been in touch with Tiro and reached out to him.

Though the briefing was meant to answer questions around the cash payment method that its driver-partners blame for some of the attacks on drivers‚ the company failed to explain what exactly they were doing to address issues of safety.