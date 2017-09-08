True story: Fake news can kill people

Mlungisi Nxumalo was killed by a mob in a Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal taxi rank on Tuesday evening. He was brutally beaten and succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to hospital.

His crime? Sitting in a car and watching over his best friend's 11-year-old mentally disabled son while the father went to buy the child a bite to eat.

As the child started screaming and crying - as his illness made him prone to doing - the crowd got angry. The anger built up to a frenzy. The car was overturned as the crowd bayed for blood. Nxumalo, and a person who tried to come to his aid, were murdered.

The crowd acted the way it did because they were told that foreigners were "kidnapping our children". There was no truth to this. None. It's a hoax that even a security company in Durban perpetuated in a press release claiming that a girl was found in the car's boot, citing sources at the scene. The sources were wrong.