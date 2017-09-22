It's gross beyond imagination. It's the fatberg

Picture a man like a grizzled Bruce Willis, or, if you prefer, a grizzled Sam Jackson, sitting in a comfortable chair in his modest home.

He wears threadbare slippers and a ratty bathrobe even during the day and he occupies himself with soothing hobbies that require quiet absorption - cryptic crosswords, say, or making model airplanes from balsawood, or needlepoint replicas of Monet paintings, the bright sunshiney open-air summertime ones. The hobbies help with the nightmares.

This man has seen things that you and I have not seen. He has looked beneath the skin of the world and grappled with the monsters that live there. Once before he fought the evil and prevailed, but he can't rest easy, for he knows that we make the monsters, so as long as we exist, they will return.

Even now, if he allows himself to close his eyes he can hear it squelching closer, seeking him out, blind, remorseless, a vast and voracious worm tunnelling through the dying heart of the world. He is not retired, not really. How can he be when at any moment the phone might ring and a low, urgent, official voice, tight with fear, will say: "We need you. It's back."