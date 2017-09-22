Rifts in ANC are becoming yawning chasms

Makhosi Khoza described the ANC as "alien", "ugly", "nasty", "self-serving" and "unprincipled" on Thursday as she exited the organisation.

As her parting shots, she tore into the ruling party, saying its principles had been hijacked by the current crop of leaders and the ANC's dignity needed to be restored.

It was a hard-hitting indictment of what was once a proud party of liberation.

Tellingly, Khoza's was not the only public criticism of the ANC this week.