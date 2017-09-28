A march that's unlikely to go down in history

It was déjà vu all over again on Wednesday as marchers toyi-toyied through cities around the country brandishing placards decrying state capture and calling for the demise of President Jacob Zuma.

This time the predominant colour was the red of Cosatu and the SACP rather than the blue of the DA, which at least brings the uprising a step or two closer to the doorstep of Mahlamba Ndlopfu.

Inside the president's official residence, however, it is easy to imagine Zuma watching TV coverage of the protests impassively, perhaps raising the occasional giggle at the futility of it all.