Cosatu marchers in Mthatha call for Zuma's head

The Eastern Cape town of Mthatha came to a standstill on Wednesday as hundreds of workers under the banner of Cosatu painted the town red as they joined the national strike.

They gathered at the Freedom Square from as early as 9am where they were addressed by their leaders before they marched through the town’s streets to deliver a petition to the Labour Department.

There were no incidents reported and the march continued peacefully.

Some people held placards calling for President Jacob Zuma to go and for a judicial commission into state capture to be established.

Cosatu provincial treasurer Nomonde Mtembu said they were fed-up with Zuma and that it was time for him to pack and go.

''We do not want Zuma‚ Zuma must go‚'' she said.

