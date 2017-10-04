Zuma administration is in a league of its own

With the horrific gun-killings in Las Vegas, it might seem trite to mention one of the great TV series of the past decade, The Sopranos.

But sometimes escapism beats deadly reality. And that mould-breaking psychodrama mixed the humdrum New Jersey suburban life of pitiless mobster Tony Soprano with his day job of crime and violence.

But what really gave the series its life and twist was that Soprano felt so vulnerable that he sought the counsel of a psychotherapist.

In one of his sessions with her, Soprano moans: "I'm f***ing King Midas in reverse here. Everything I touch turns to s**t."

That famous line forms the basis for a far more serious inquiry in this month's edition of the highbrow US magazine The Atlantic.

In an article headlined "Will Donald Trump destroy the Presidency?", academic Jack Goldsmith offers an equivocal answer.