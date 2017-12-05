It’s been a long year, but don’t forget the earth is still round

I'm not saying I believe the earth is flat. I'm not saying that at all. I'm just saying - wait, what the hell am I saying?

Let me take a big step back to about a month ago, when the media machine hit a new vein of gold: flat-earthers.

Apparently spanning the planet from left edge to right, these earnest fantasists who believe that we're riding a giant rock-pizza through space suddenly seemed to be everywhere, revealing their idiocy to major news sites or posting videos to Facebook in which they grappled with toy aeroplanes and inflatable globes.

My first response was disbelief, then, when it happened again, derision. By the third report, my contempt was aimed at the publications that persisted in publishing such drivel.

The fourth time I read about the nincompoops who are determined to ignore 500 years of science, something alarming happened.