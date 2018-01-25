The perverse magic to be found in perseverance

Every so often you hear about someone with a creative dream that after years of effort shows no signs of coming true.

Their more pragmatic friends and relatives gently suggest that perhaps they should try being a graphic novelist in their spare time and spend the principal part of their day doing something that will put food on their table and shoo the wolf from their door, but the culture we live in is a dream factory.

It tells us we should never relinquish our dream, that failure is the fault of not dreaming hard enough, that we can achieve anything at all if we just keep going. It tells us about JK Rowling’s years of struggle and rejection before she wrote Harry Potter.

It doesn’t talk much about the JK Rowlings who wrote and wrote and wrote but never wrote Harry Potter. There are many more of those JK Rowlings than there are of the other kind.

I often think of the writer Eric Siepmann. Have you read the writer Eric Siepmann? No, you haven’t, because when he died of pneumonia in a lonely Dartmoor cottage in the unkind winter of 1970 no one had read Eric Siepmann, despite a career of nearly three decades in which he had produced poetry, plays, novels and short stories both comic and dramatic, as well as essays, reviews, works of philosophy and an autobiography, very little of which was ever published and none of which was well regarded.