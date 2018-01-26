How Zuma was forced to cook his own goose

There has never been a better demonstration of the idiom “cook your own goose” in South African politics than President Jacob Zuma signing off on the terms of reference for the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

After years of refusing to explain his relationship with the Gupta family and their influence over his decisions, Zuma has now authorised a judge to investigate precisely that.

In order for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to probe what is set out in the terms of reference gazetted on Thursday, the president will have to appear before him to explain, among other things, how he made cabinet appointments. The judge has to investigate whether there is any truth in the allegations by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor that they were offered cabinet positions by the Guptas.

The terms of reference state that Zondo should also probe “whether the appointment of any member of the national executive was disclosed to the Gupta family or any other unauthorised person before being made; and if so‚ whether the president is responsible for such conduct”.

This means that there will finally be a proper interrogation of the circumstances around the firing of then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and appointment of Des van Rooyen in December 2015. The terms of reference are also broad enough to include last year’s controversial midnight cabinet reshuffle in which Pravin Gordhan and Jonas were removed from the finance ministry.

Up to now, Zuma has refused to explain the motives behind the disastrous reshuffle, citing presidential prerogative to appoint and fire whomever he likes. But now, under oath and cross examination, Zuma will have to explain the events of that fateful week in March 2016, including his reliance on a dubious “intelligence report” on Gordhan and Jonas.