OPINION | De Klerk, time was always going to unmask your truth

The justification from the FW de Klerk Foundation that followed the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi thrusting the interview back into the spotlight was cringeworthy.

The support that came from apartheid apologists left me nauseous. The “damage-control” stench of the foundation's apology after the outrage nearly burnt De Klerk’s good guy image and made me gag!

Black people gave their lives to end apartheid. It didn’t require De Klerk to do anything. Its time was up.

Unfortunately, the rainbow-nation branding that followed needed to create a picture of unity and it so happened that De Klerk was available for the photo opportunity. One that would coincidentally paint him as the saint who “helped” black people back into power.

I’m making it sound much simpler than it was, but De Klerk and his people need to know that we don’t owe him anything. We are not indebted to him for anything except “gracefully” handing over what belonged to us.

Former SACP leader Chris Hani, who was assassinated in 1993, was onto something when he said: “I disagree with a lot of people who think that (former apartheid president) FW de Klerk and others have changed.”

It was all an illusion, which seemed to have worked. It was time that led the good sir to believe that we are living in a country where the people that oppressed us also get to tell us how to define what they did to us and how we must feel about it.

De Klerk wouldn’t have said what he did if he did not truly believe it and his foundation wouldn’t have said labelling apartheid as a crime against humanity was Soviet-era propaganda.

It must be disconcerting to be seen for who you are after living “successfully” in a “make-believe” world for so long.

I guess the joke is on him, because he probably thought he would die a hero.