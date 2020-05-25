African heritage can be harnessed to create a post-Covid 'New Economy'

Covid-19 has enabled us to demonstrate our ability to shift from our tendency to be preoccupied with the pursuit of personal success to rally together with empathy and compassion to collaborate in response to this existential crisis, says Dr Mamphela Ramphele.

On this Africa Day 2020, we celebrate our resilience in the face of the disruptive Covid-19 pandemic. Our resilience stems largely from our youthful population and the continuing embrace of values of ubuntu that enable interdependence, interconnectedness and mutual support that is critical to mitigating the devastation of this virus.

Covid-19 has enabled us to demonstrate our ability to shift from our tendency to be preoccupied with the pursuit of personal success to rally together with empathy and compassion to collaborate in response to this existential crisis.

This change in behaviour towards what really matters for humanity and ecosystem survival is a critical success factor in our response to Covid-19.

The key question we need to put to ourselves as the people of Africa is: What do we need to do differently at a fundamental level to enable us to emerge from this emergency wiser, stronger, and more resilient?

What we do know is that this virus has changed the world as we know it for good. There is no going back to “normal”.

Successful regions, countries and communities will be those that seize this moment as an opportunity for fundamental transformation towards more resilient socio-economic and political systems.