Zweli Mkhize: Just one week of alcohol ban will see 3,400 fewer hospital traumas

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that a nationwide ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol would take effect immediately.

The decision has been met with mixed reaction from various sectors. Some have argued that this further imposes on their individual liberties while others have lauded the move as an important measure to alleviate pressure on our health-care system and curb the rate of gender-based violence in our communities.

For one to understand the decision, it is vital to assess the evidence of the social impact alcohol has in the South African context.

According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health published in 2018, about a third of South Africans 15 years and older are current drinkers (have consumed alcohol in the past 12 months), and almost 60% of those engage in binge drinking.

Research has also shown that 83.6% of households reporting violence recounted alcohol intoxication by the perpetrator. Studies linking alcohol consumption and intimate partner violence have found that 45% of men were drinking while perpetrating these acts.