South Africa

Remembering Zindzi Mandela: five of her 'fearless' moments

14 July 2020 - 11:36 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The cause of Zindzi Mandela's death has not yet been confirmed.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Fans, friends and family of Zindzi Mandela are in deep mourning  following her death on Monday at the age of 59.

The daughter of late former president Nelson Mandela and late anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital. The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

She was an activist in her own right and served as ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

Here are five of her fearless moments during her lifetime.

Reading her father's letter 

In 1985, Zindzi attended a rally in Soweto and read her father's letter. He was imprisoned at the time and in his letter he rejected an offer of conditional release by former apartheid president PW Botha.

In the speech, she took a dig at “puppets” in the apartheid government.

“Throughout our struggle, there have been puppets who have claimed to speak for you. They have made this claim, both here and abroad. They are of no consequence. My father and his colleagues will not be like them,” she said.

On her mother's death

Sharing her experiences with Madikizela-Mandela following her death in 2018, Zindzi said she had tremendous respect for the struggle stalwart.

“I have tremendous respect for her. Her strength as a woman. She was able to be a single parent. She was always able to hold her head up high,” said Zindzi.

Calling for the return of land

Last year, Zindzi stirred controversy when she took shots at “apartheid apologists” and “land thieves”.

“Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs”. 

“While I wine and dine here. wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand,” she tweeted in June last year.

Won't stand for intimidation 

In September, Zindzi let her followers on Twitter know  she would not stand for intimidation after trolls tried taking shots at her.

“I can't survive or overcome a whole apartheid system then be intimidated by amakipkip," she said.

Calling out the ANC 

Earlier this year, she condemned the ANC for “defending” former apartheid president FW de Klerk after criticism following his interview on the 30th anniversary of Mandela's release from prison.

In the interview, De Klerk said he did not agree with the UN's declaration that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

“As a loyal and dedicated member of the ANC, I am heartbroken this happened to my mother [Winnie Madikizela-Mandela] and many others under De Klerk's watch,” said Zindzi.

