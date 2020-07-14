Remembering Zindzi Mandela: five of her 'fearless' moments

Fans, friends and family of Zindzi Mandela are in deep mourning following her death on Monday at the age of 59.

The daughter of late former president Nelson Mandela and late anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital. The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

She was an activist in her own right and served as ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

Here are five of her fearless moments during her lifetime.

Reading her father's letter

In 1985, Zindzi attended a rally in Soweto and read her father's letter. He was imprisoned at the time and in his letter he rejected an offer of conditional release by former apartheid president PW Botha.

In the speech, she took a dig at “puppets” in the apartheid government.

“Throughout our struggle, there have been puppets who have claimed to speak for you. They have made this claim, both here and abroad. They are of no consequence. My father and his colleagues will not be like them,” she said.