OPINION | Fix rail, ports, water to bring opportunities to SA agriculture

SA's economy has faced challenges in recent times with GDP declining by 2% quarter on quarter (q/q) in the first quarter of the year (1Q20).

This comes after SA recorded contractions of 1.4% and 0.8% in the two preceding quarters respectively. However, one sector that has outperformed other sectors is agriculture, with growth of 27.8% q/q due to higher production of animal products, horticulture and field crops in favourable weather.

Agricultural performance

Underpinned by the enormous contribution from field crops, horticultural products and animal products, first quarter GDP for the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector increased by 27.8% q/q with a 0.5 percentage point positive contribution to the country’s GDP.

Good weather boosted crop prospects, allowing farmers to plant 7% more hectares (ha) under commercial grain and oilseed crops.

Planted area for maize, SA’s largest staple, was alone 13% higher year on year (y/y) at 2.61-million hectares. The expected total maize harvest now hovers around 15.51-million tons which is 37.6% higher relative to the 2019 levels, according to the CEC June 2020 estimates.

Meanwhile, strong export demand boosted maize revenues with first-quarter 2020 total of 512,800 tons, which is 86% higher y/y.

In the oilseed complex, the soybeans estimate was 1.26-million tons, 7.8% higher than last year's total despite a 3% contraction in planted area. The sunflower estimate was 13% higher y/y at 765,960 tons on much better yields as planted area also decreased by 3%. The groundnuts harvest jumped 169% y/y at 52,140 tons due to a whopping 87% increase in hectares.

A combination of relatively good production conditions, a sharply weaker rand and the rebound in exports boosted performance in the fruit sector, despite port challenges.

Averaging R15.36, the rand/US dollar exchange rate depreciated by 4% on the last quarter of 2019 and 10% y/y, which was beneficial for exporters.