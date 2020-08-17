Does the government have a plan to save economy battered by Covid-19?

The economic crisis we’re in is the most serious any of us has experienced.

To confront it, we need the very best from our leaders, from business, government, labour and other social partners. Their leadership needs to be focused on driving the implementation of plans and policies that will mobilise our resources to drive a recovery leading to sustainable economic growth.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement over the weekend of a shift to level 2 lockdown will enable much more economic activity to resume, this is not, on its own, a strategy for a recovery.

The recovery strategy needs a comprehensive set of economic reforms to drive a rapid turnaround in economic fortunes. Yet we are still stuck at the talking phase of those reforms.

At a National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) meeting of government, business, labour and community leaders last week, detailed plans were discussed. Business, united through Business for SA (B4SA), presented an overview of the plan it has developed. The detailed proposal numbers about 900 slides. Organised labour also presented detailed plans. There are common elements to these, such as the need to auction spectrum and grow investment.

Government also delivered a plan of sorts, the first time it has done so despite ministers having referred to the central role government’s plan will play in driving a recovery. However, the 17 slides presented a fragmented and uncoordinated vision that was described as a draft with no official status. It appeared to have been pulled together at the last minute from different sources without any discussion between them.

The energy vision, for example, is oddly focused on gas and mentions nuclear, but makes no mention of green energy. Elsewhere the document talked of the need for green bonds and “green economy interventions” as one of eight recovery priorities. This is not the same hymn sheet.