OPINION | The DA’s policy deceit

The Democratic Alliance (DA) concluded its policy conference this past weekend amidst some self-generated and media-elevated fanfare.

Much has thus been said about the party’s adopted policies, more so what it perceives as its redress policy. What the DA has put forward in this regard effectively denies the historical role of race and racism in the allocation of resources and the consequent downward mobility of black South Africans even as their white compatriots upwardly ascended.

We are told that: “Each individual is unique and not a racial or gender envoy; thus, diversity is not demographic representivity.” This obfuscation is intended to lay the basis of what follows next: “The DA therefore opposes race, gender or other quotas.”

With the foregoing, the DA frames a problem statement to which it manufactures an answer that does not, and will never, reflect the lived experience of South Africans.

No one denies the uniqueness of individuals. But the individual is not an island, but is shaped, from one generation to the next, by a complex of interrelated and contradictory sociological and political factors. Neither is the individual a mythical creature from outer space who exercises their agency in a vacuum. As an 18th-century philosopher posited: “[People] make their own history, but they do not make it as they please; they do not make it under self-selected circumstances, but under circumstances existing already, given and transmitted from the past.”

To pretend, as the DA does, that our country was not shaped by the triple social constructs of race, gender and class since 1652 is downright deceitful. But more deceitful is the attempt to dress the absurd nonsense in the respectable clothes of “non-racialism.”