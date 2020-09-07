It’s worth losing votes on the basis of principle, says Gwen Ngwenya

The DA's head of policy Gwen Ngwenya says losing votes is an acceptable price to pay for the party sticking to its core principles.

However, she added during a media briefing on Monday that there was no evidence that voters will not support the new policies the DA adopted during its first-ever policy conference at the weekend.

The party lost votes for the first time during the 2019 general elections, and has been on a path to determine its identity since then.

Last week, former Gauteng leader John Moodey, in a statement announcing his resignation from the party, said the leaders of the DA would be happy with receiving between 15% and 20% of the national votes. Interim leader John Steenhuisen has subsequently rubbished Moodey's claim.

While the DA over the past few years had faced an identity crisis in terms of what it stood for and what it is, the party this weekend took a clear stance on the direction it was taking, including on some of the most controversial issues that have divided the party, such as race and redress.