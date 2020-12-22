COMMENTARY: Trucking and freight industries need government help

The benefits that SA — and the rest of the African continent could derive from the successful implementation of the AfCFTA are numerous and far-reaching: increased trade, poverty alleviation, job opportunities, and greater economic inclusion. In essence it offers an unprecedented, desperately needed, incomparable opportunity for the continent to become an economic force. This will, however, only be achieved if there are efficient supporting services that allow African traders to take advantage of the preferential market access. Transport and logistics are arguably the most important factors in the short term.

Attacks against transporters derail growth in SA

In SA, transport and logistics accounts for 11% of the country’s GDP — a staggering R480bn. About 50% of the SA economy is made up of goods, with logistics a service that relates to the transport, storage and distribution of these goods.

More than 80% of goods in SA are transported by road. Over the festive and holiday season, the volumes of goods transported reaches its peak, as transport companies ensure that goods are delivered on time to consumers. With companies trying to recover from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on business and trade, the unimpeded, free flow of goods within SA and to and from African countries has become crucial.

The unprovoked, unlawful and violent attacks against transporters in SA are, however, continuing. According to recent media reports, there were 84 attacks in November alone, and 35 trucks were burnt. Billions of rand of precious cargo have been destroyed. In one day in November, nine trucks were set alight on the N3 highway — but not before the drivers had been attacked and their cargo looted.

This is pure anarchy, economic sabotage and a threat to national security.

This cannot continue. It is threatening the country’s future and destroying lives, companies, employment opportunities, economic activity, goods, vehicles, facilities, roads and foreign investment to move goods through SA into Africa. It will have far-reaching, devastating consequences.

The costs of these actions are not just borne by the transport industry but by all consumers who could face increased prices for goods in the future.

The government needs to take action

A resolution of the problem needs to become an urgent priority for the government. It needs to take urgent action to protect its citizens and ensure their constitutional rights of freedom of movement and freedom to do business.

Membership-based industry organisations have worked tirelessly through various industry structures, met on numerous occasions with relevant members, been involved in the ministerial task team created to deal with the problem, and forwarded proposals on how to resolve the crisis to the government. However, the measures required by the government agencies have either not been taken or addressed urgently enough.

Action is needed. Now. If not, the whole of Africa will suffer the ramifications for decades to come.