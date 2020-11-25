'Mindless and bloody lawlessness' - Cyril Ramaphosa on truck attacks

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out against the carnage on SA's roads as truck drivers and companies have come under attack amid a spate of vehicle hijackings and protests by those calling for the removal of foreign truck drivers.

“As South Africans, we cannot possibly tolerate the mindless and bloody lawlessness with which the road freight industry is being targeted. We cannot tolerate this loss of life and destruction of property," Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

He said he was deeply concerned about the effect of the violence on owners and employees of the affected trucking companies, as well as the economic disruption caused by these acts while the country is focused on rebuilding the economy.