Politics

'Mindless and bloody lawlessness' - Cyril Ramaphosa on truck attacks

25 November 2020 - 10:18
President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the acts of violence against truck drivers and logistics companies.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the acts of violence against truck drivers and logistics companies.
Image: Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out against the carnage on SA's roads as truck drivers and companies have come under attack amid a spate of vehicle hijackings and protests by those calling for the removal of foreign truck drivers. 

“As South Africans, we cannot possibly tolerate the mindless and bloody lawlessness with which the road freight industry is being targeted. We cannot tolerate this loss of life and destruction of property," Ramaphosa said on Wednesday. 

He said he was deeply concerned about the effect of the violence on owners and employees of the affected trucking companies, as well as the economic disruption caused by these acts while the country is focused on rebuilding the economy.

Ramaphosa directed the ministers of employment and labour, transport, home affairs and police to furnish him with a report about the matter.

Last year, Ramaphosa had tasked the same ministers to look into the matter and find a solution.  

On Monday Road Freight Association (RFA) CEO Gavin Kelly penned an open letter to Ramaphosa, calling for his intervention in a matter which he claimed had not been resolved for more than three years. 

“This matter has been with us for more than three years now and nothing, other than the shifting of blame and endless talks, has transpired. No resolution has been forthcoming.”

Call for Ramaphosa to intervene as concerns mount over trucking violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been called on to intervene in the ongoing conflict between truckers in SA, which has remained unresolved for the past ...
News
1 day ago

The president offered his condolences to the families and colleagues of drivers who lost their lives through the intimidation and violence perpetrated by criminals.

On Monday night a 45-year-old truck driver from KwaZulu-Natal was shot and killed and another seriously injured in Gauteng. 

Ramaphosa lauded Gauteng police, who in the the past 24 hours had made arrests related to the hijacking of a truck. 

On Tuesday members of the West Rand K9 unit were patrolling the area, on the lookout for a vehicle believed to have been involved in a courier truck hijacking.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said while the K9 unit members were patrolling they identified the VW Polo Classic vehicle on Main Reef Road heading towards Johannesburg with three occupants.

WATCH | Hundreds of truck drivers protest in Durban over hiring of foreign nationals

Government's inability to resolve the deep-rooted issue of the hiring of foreign national truck drivers has again resulted in protest action.
News
2 days ago

"A chase ensued and the suspects started shooting at the police. The police returned fire and managed to intercept the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and stolen property, believed to have been stolen from the hijacked truck, was recovered in the vehicle. The three suspects - aged 34, 39 and 45 - were arrested."

Makhubele said during the arrest police also seized two unlicensed firearms believed to have been used in the truck hijacking.

"The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether might be linked to other crimes.

"The suspects are facing charges of truck hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearms and are expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court soon," he said. 

On Wednesday morning, the N12 highway between Kingsway and Holfontein was closed to traffic as police attended to a crime scene in which two trucks were set alight. It is understood the trucks had been torched before 6am near the Etwatwa off-ramp.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | N12 in Joburg closed until further notice after two trucks torched

The N12 highway between Kingsway and Holfontein has been closed to traffic as police attend to a crime scene in which two trucks were set alight on ...
News
3 hours ago

Stop the violence, pleads truck driver

A truck driver for a company in Gauteng has pleaded for an end to the violence, saying the job is tough at the best of times without fear entering ...
News
21 hours ago

Five trucks set alight in Free State

Five trucks were torched on the R59 road between Parys and Sasolburg on Saturday night, police said.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zondo blows his JZ top, hauls out his biggest guns to force Zuma back Politics
  2. Malema’s threats against police: dangerous provocation or just political ... Politics
  3. Mkokeli refuses to dance to Gordhan’s tune as whistle-blower saga unravels Politics
  4. Former Denel boss admits mistake in giving contract to Gupta-linked firm Politics
  5. ANC 'at risk of losing power': documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X