OPINION | Association of African culture with boorishness must be treated with contempt

What transpired at the Boulders shopping centre is not only a reflection of a bigger societal problem, but a blatant continuation of the demonisation of the African culture and its traditions.

Since time immemorial, African culture has been purposely mocked, vilified and portrayed in a negative light. Such representations are more often than not underpinned by racial and discriminatory undertones which shouldn’t be tolerated 27 years into democracy.

Coincidentally, Tata Nelson Mandela spent exactly the same number of years in prison fighting for the total emancipation of the black nation including the reconstruction of who we are as a people — not who outsiders think or feel we should be. The same way our forefathers implored us to free ourselves from cultural imperialism and prejudiced constructs of African traditions.

Our country is culturally diverse and our various cultural belief systems are protected by the constitution.