Ticking boxes is the devil, and other things CEOs don’t know

When the Personality Profile crossed my desk, my first question to the human resources (HR) department was: how much did this cost?

It had been 10 months to the day that we were still seeking our “perfect” candidate — throwing money at talent tools and wasting time on tick box questions that just weren’t cutting it.

Like most decision-makers at the 11th hour with no results, we needed someone or something to blame for the no show. So we blamed the immense lack of skilled individuals out there. We blamed the tools we were using. We invested in more recruitment tools (cue personality profile on a Tuesday morning). We even blamed the weak coffee for our decision fatigue on the matter.

We could not believe that in almost a year there was no one — not one person — out there who was good enough for the position.

Here’s the real reason it’s 10 months later: many of us at the top are losing time, money and the greatest opportunities for hot property talent because we’re still trying to hire based on the archaic belief that the tick box is the holy grail of recruitment.