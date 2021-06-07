World

Can an Artificial Intelligence hiring system be biased or even racist?

Covid has sped up the use AI software in the hiring process, as policymakers grapple with how to regulate the industry

07 June 2021 - 20:17 By Avi Asher-Schapiro

Since graduating from a US university four years ago, Kevin Carballo has lost count of the number of times he has applied for a job only to receive a swift, automated rejection e-mail — sometimes just hours after applying.

Like many job seekers around the world, Carballo’s applications are increasingly being screened by algorithms built to automatically flag attractive applicants to hiring managers...

