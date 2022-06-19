'We owe it to Biko, to Mashini, to Tiro to fight for free education and, if need be, die for it': Vuyani Pambo

After centuries of the British colonial mission of conversion to Christianity and integration into the knowledge systems of the British Empire through missionary schools, the emergence of the Afrikaner as the oppressive force in SA marked a new chapter.

The racist architect of apartheid Hendrik Verwoerd declared that natives must be taught from an early age that equality with a white man will never happen.

He characterised Africans as nothing but hewers of wood and drawers of water, inspired by centuries of placing African people as a dark section of the history of humanity.

In 1975, the minister of Bantu education instructed that half of the subjects in standard 5 and form 1 must be taught in Afrikaans.

That which was to be taught in Afrikaans, was inferior education, within an inferior infrastructure and funding allocation, and was part and parcel of dehumanising Africans as people who must be taught only enough skills to be servants of white society.

That is the crux of what needs to be understood about the 1976 uprisings, and one can only understand this if we read the historic moment within its ideological underpinnings, which is primarily black consciousness.

It is tantamount to distortion to say the students who confronted rifles and machine guns of apartheid state security with stones in their hands and a desire for freedom in their hearts did so solely because they did not want to be taught in Afrikaans.

This was part of the reasons, but not central to the protests.

It was the imposition of identity, the undermining of African identity, knowledge systems and forms of expression that led to the uprisings.

That is why we must always remind those who were sent to distort history that the 1976 uprisings were inspired by the Black Consciousness Movement.

Forty-six years ago, a generation of youth that was inspired by Stephen Bantu Biko, a generation who were black consciousness, went into the streets to demand that they be allowed to call their souls their own.

It was thousands of youth, who were mobilised and energised by the ideas of Biko, the fearlessness of Tsietsi Mashinini and the guidance of Onkgopotse Tiro, that resolved to confront the old enemy without any arms to defend themselves.

The 1976 generation picked up the baton from the warriors of the past, and teenagers and high schoolchildren led from the front, carrying stones against an enemy which had rifles.

Parents who had been crippled by fear due to banning of liberation movements, and had accepted that they were doomed to be servants, and doomed to live under the boots of white supremacists, were inspired out of their fear, by teenagers who took bullets for the liberation of African people.

After having committed themselves to alcohol abuse, and retired to a reality that apartheid would never be defeated, elders were shaken out of their sleep by the 1976 generation.

It was Tiro, who died due to the delivery of a parcel bomb to him while in exile, who struck fear into the hearts of Afrikaner soldiers, with the militancy and fearlessness of an African youth.