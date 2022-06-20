×

Ideas

LETTER: Pay your own legal fees if you are in office

Zuma and Mkhwebane continue their futile quests at the expense of taxpayers

20 June 2022 - 07:15
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fighting against her suspension. File photo.
Image: Tebogo Letsie

It is a source of constant irritation that the taxpayer foots the bill for frivolous legal action taken by government officials.

Cases in point are suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and former president Jacob Zuma. , Despite repeated judgments against them, they continue to pursue their futile quests at the cost of the taxpayer.

My proposal would be for them to personally pay their legal costs until they win their cases and then claim from the state.

Similarly, officials who are put on suspension should get a “subsistence” salary until they are proven innocent. There should be no fuel, vehicle, cellphone, entertainment or other allowances. Should they be found guilty, those “subsistence” costs are deducted from their pension pay-outs.

The taxpayer is being fleeced by the callous actions of these accused people and should stop forthwith.

Ron Claassens

Umgeni, KwaZulu-Natal

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name and where you are writing us from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

