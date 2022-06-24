×

LETTER: Areas without power serve Eskom better when not fixed

If outages affected more South Africans, perhaps we would see action

24 June 2022 - 09:13
A student studying by candlelight during load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

There’s something amiss with the attitude and behaviour of Eskom towards residents in the dark during this cold winter season. 

Eskom doesn’t care about communities that have been without power for months. These areas, without power because of cable theft, damaged substations and other faults, are a benefit to Eskom.

These are nice problems for the power supplier as it watches its old infrastructure do the dirty job.

If Eskom implements load-shedding to cope with high demand, areas that have been in the dark are not urgently fixed as they serve it better this way.

If power cuts affected more South Africans, perhaps we would see action by Eskom. Surely some power issues could be addressed by simply pushing a button?

To quote George Orwell’s Animal Farm: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

Thato Komape

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication.

